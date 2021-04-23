Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven discuss future plans for the Permian Basin

They talked about Odessa's sale tax and how it will effect cities planning to annex the county in the near future.

ODESSA, Midland — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Odessa Mayor Javier Joven came together last night to discuss the future of the Basin.

One of the main topics discussed was the county sales tax impact in Odessa and how it will effect cities planning to annex areas in the future.

"That is a very big concern because that's not something that's just local," Joven said. "That's something that's going to effect every city, every county across the state, and so if there is anything that stands out its how were going to work that out, and we have to work that out.

The mayors also talked about other issues that are unique to their individual city. They reiterated that it is important to have conversations like these more often.