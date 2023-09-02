Midland Mayor Lori Blong helps girl scouts earn their badges

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Lori Blong spoke with the Trinity School Girl Scouts Brownies and Juniors about local and state government on Wednesday.
This talk helped earn these girl scouts their democracy badge. This comes after Blong made a trip to Austin where she met with state representatives and talk about what the next steps are for making life in the Permian Basin.
"Speaker Craddick has a bill before the house right now the Grow Bill, which I think will do a lot for oil producing counties like Midland to allow us to receive some funding back that we are paying into the system with severance taxes," Blong said. "And So I really hope that he is successful with getting the Grow Bill pushed forward and I think it's actually a benefit to Midland, but most of the other counties as well."