Midland Mayor Lori Blong helps girl scouts earn their badges

This talk helped earn these girl scouts their democracy badge. This comes after Blong made a trip to Austin where she met with state representatives and talk about what the next steps are for making life in the Permian Basin.

"Speaker Craddick has a bill before the house right now the Grow Bill, which I think will do a lot for oil producing counties like Midland to allow us to receive some funding back that we are paying into the system with severance taxes," Blong said. "And So I really hope that he is successful with getting the Grow Bill pushed forward and I think it's actually a benefit to Midland, but most of the other counties as well."