Midland mayor holds press conference for Bob Fu update

MIDLAND, Texas — After two weeks of protests, Bob Fu and his family remains in protective custody.

The community has continued to share support of Fu through counter protests and prayer vigils.

However, the protests have remained on the street where Fu lives and the neighbors aren't any closer to answers.

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton held a press conference at 5 p.m. on Thursday to provide an update on the Bob Fu situation.

During the conference, Payton emphasized it was important to protect the first amendment even for people who aren't from the area.

He stated that law enforcement is pursuing what options they have to put a stop to the protests but they are being careful not to violate any rights that would put the city at risk for things like law suits.

Authorities do know that the protestors do not have strong ties to China but appear to be mostly asylum seekers who have come to America.

Payton also stated that everything happening at Fu's house are all tied to the Chinese regime and the communist party.

While some of the protestors have been arrested for things like criminal trespassing and jaywalking, they have reportedly been bailed out quickly by a local attorney.

The mayor asked the community to send thoughts and prayers to Fu's neighbors as well as Fu and his family.

He also suggested that area residents send emails to their representatives to help find a way to stop the protests.