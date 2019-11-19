UPTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Upton County.

DPS is investigating the crash, which took place on State Highway 349, about 18 miles north of Rankin.

Juan Martinez, 51, was driving a Mack truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer south on SH 349 just before 1:30 p.m. on November 15.

According to DPS, Martinez failed to control his speed and struck the rear of another semi-truck that had slowed down to turn into a private drive.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: 19 years have passed since Texas has had a fatal accident free day

RELATED: Half of traffic deaths in Texas come from energy-producing areas including the Permian Basin