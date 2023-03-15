Midland man sentenced to prison for 30 years for distributing meth

33-year-old Fabian Hernandez was charged for possessing around 1,000 grams of methamphetamine and possessing a handgun during drug activity.

MIDLAND, Texas — 33-year-old Fabian Hernandez has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for Meth Distribution and a Firearm charge that occurred in September of 2022.

Hernandez was a guest at a downtown hotel when his room was searched by officers and over two pounds of methamphetamine (approximately 1,000 grams) and a 9mm Rock Island Armory handgun was found. In December of 2022, Hernandez plead guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute over 50 grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking activity.

“The court imposed a substantial sentence in this case. This should be a clear message to drug traffickers that dealing drugs while possessing a firearm is a serious crime that will result in serious punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “We are grateful for the collaboration between the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Midland Police Department that resulted in the removal of another dealer from the streets.”