Midland man sentenced to 19 years in prison

21-year-old Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with Aggravated Robbery back in 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced to a 19-year term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on October 17.

21-year-old Andres Schuman Jr. was charged with Aggravated Robbery back in 2019. The jury trial began last week, and the jury found Schuman guilty last Friday. Schuman faced up to 5 to 99 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The Jury ultimately decided to sentenced Schuman to 19 years. Schuman is eligible for parole.

On September 5, 2019, 18-year-old Schuman and an unidentified male planned to meet up at Kiwanis Park with the 19-year-old victim who was going to sell them marijuana.

When Schuman and the unidentified male asked to see the marijuana, the victim refused to show them, which led to Schuman pulling out a gun. A fight ensued and this led to the victim being shot in the back two times. Both Schuman and the unidentified male fled the scene immediately.

Later on, Schuman was picked out of a lineup by the victim, which led to him being charged with Aggravated Robbery. Schuman lied about being involved in the incident and during the trial, the victim once again identified Schuman as the shooter.