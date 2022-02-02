Midland man running 100 miles in 30 hours for the Alzheimer's Association

"I started to realize Alzheimer's affects me too, it's in my inner circle of friends and family and so I wanted to honor them personally," says Abraham Bejil.

TEXAS, USA — Most days Abraham Bejil stops by his go-to sporting store to get everything he needs for any upcoming runs. Since 2018, Bejil started running just for exercise and to relieve stress. "I like to do things naturally, the best I can and running became the outlet for me," says Bejil

From that year on, he's ran in 5Ks, 10Ks and marathons, but this Abraham is in final preparation for a run worth more than just the gold.

He will be running 100 miles in 30 hours in the Run to End Alzheimer's. A disease that initially didn't affect him personally. "It didn’t start off personal initially and as I took on this cause. Friends, family members, co-workers started to tell me their stories and as they told me their stories, I started to realize Alzheimer's affects me too, it's in my inner circle of friends and family and so I wanted to honor them personally," he says.

After noticing the people around him it did affect, he felt even more of a reason to run. "How can I bless others with this gift of just being able to do an activity, but not just any activity an activity that is very long. I thought how can I bless others. Let me start to partner with some organizations locally in the community and use my gift of running and suffering to benefit those," says Bejil.

Julie Gray with the West Texas Alzheimer's Association says she's grateful for what Abraham is doing, "it’s an amazing feeling to see someone in our community that really didn't necessarily think they had a direct connection to someone with this disease. Then we form a partnership and through that he's even seen how closer Alzheimer's and early dementia affects him and his daily life and his co-workers, family and friends."

As for completing his 100 mile run in 30 hours, he says he can do it because they people he has supporting him, because now he's running with a reason. "Knowing I have the Alzheimer’s Association, knowing I have my friends and family behind me and friends and family I know I can get it done," says Bejil.