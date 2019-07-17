MIDLAND, Texas — Street signs are something most people pass by everyday, but for one man working for the City of Midland, street signs are his profession.

“Without the street signs we’re having people go around in circles... people will take it for granted that they are out there but they do serve a purpose,” said Sammy Sanchez, City of Midland Sign Technician.

Sanchez has been the sole person behind making signs for the city of Midland for five years.

“I would say I have made about 6,000 or so signs since I’ve been here.”

Before making signs, he was designing the newspaper layout for the Midland Telegram-Reporter for 16 years.

“It was chance really. The person who was doing signs prior to me retired, and they asked if I would be interested in doing signs" Sanchez said.

He says it was an easy transition. On average, Sanchez makes over 100 signs a month. Everything from street markers, rod bonds, parking and custom signs, Sammy Sanchez, is your sign man.

“I’m kind of a perfectionist when it comes down to making them so I don’t let a sign go out there that doesn’t look good for me.”

But the sign making process is not easy.

“I design them on my PC and once they’re designed we send them over to the wind plot. From there, it cuts off what’s going to have to be taken off the film. Once we get that cleaned up, we get the sign blanks and lay the green sheeting over it.”

Sanchez says sign making is not only his profession, but an art form.

“I take pride in it. It’s pretty monotonous doing it over and over again but it’s a reflection on me, so I try to put out the best sign I possibly can,” Sanchez said.

If you would like to get a tour to see what all goes into making signs for the City of Midland, Sanchez says you can schedule one through city hall.