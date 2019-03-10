MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man lost his life in a crash Thursday evening.

Midland Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cloverdale and Lamesa.

A news release states a four-door blue car was stopped at the stop sign westbound on Cloverdale. The blue car was attempting to turn left onto southbound on Lamesa. While attempting to turn left, the blue car was struck by a four-door pick up that was driving northbound on Lamesa in the inside lane.

The driver of the four door blue car was pronounced dead on scene. Police identified the man as 70-year-old Ike Anders.

Police say Anders had one passenger in the car -- they were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the four door pick up was not injured and has not been issued a citation at this time.