Bradley McDaniel was booked into Midland County Jail on July 14 for the death of Jennifer McDaniel back in July 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man has been booked into the Midland County Jail for murder.

Bradley McDaniel, 44, was arrested and indicted by the 441st District Court grand jury. McDaniel is still in jail at this time on a $1 million bond.