x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland man faces multiple charges after a welfare check on July 31

Sergio Castillo Castorena is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful restraint and Interfering with an Emergency Call.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is facing multiple charges after Midland Police responded to a welfare check on July 31. 

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roosevelt. 

Sergio Castillo Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center. Castorena is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Unlawful Restraint. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Staying healthy in high heat