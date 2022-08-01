Midland man faces multiple charges after a welfare check on July 31

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is facing multiple charges after Midland Police responded to a welfare check on July 31.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roosevelt.
Sergio Castillo Castorena was taken to the Midland County Detention Center. Castorena is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Unlawful Restraint.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.