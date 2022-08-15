x
Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover

DPS said the 50-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the pickup truck when it rolled over.
Credit: DPS Facebook

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.

When he tried to steer back onto the roadway, Conger overcorrected, causing his pickup truck to roll over. The report states because Conger was not wearing a seatbelt, he was ejected from the truck.

