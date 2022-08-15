Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover

According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.

When he tried to steer back onto the roadway, Conger overcorrected, causing his pickup truck to roll over. The report states because Conger was not wearing a seatbelt, he was ejected from the truck.