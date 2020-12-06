MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department detained a man on Thursday night after he attempted to gouge an officer's eyes and steal their pistol. The officer originally responded to a call saying that the man was touching himself at a South Midland laundromat.

The man, who police identified as 32-year-old Joshua Littlejohn, has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

The police department says that upon the officer's attempt to detain Littlejohn at the Wash-Em-Up Laundromant on 700 E. Florida, he began attacking the officer, making attempts to gouge the officer's eyes and steal their pistol.

That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been treated and released.

The police department's investigation into the incident is still ongoing, we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: EOW Ride to Remember stops in Midland to honor Nathan Heidelberg

RELATED: Microsoft joins Amazon, IBM in pausing face scans for police; calls for human rights law