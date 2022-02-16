Midland man dealing with trash and litter problems behind his home

For four years, Dennis Quiroz has been trying to find a resolution for the excessive litter in the alley behind his home, caused by overflowing trash cans.

“Here now in the last four years," Quiroz said. "It’s a never ending journey and it’s getting bad. Walkout to empty my trash and all I gotta do is look left and look right and when those trash cans are overflowing. It’s a sight for sore eyes."

According to Quiroz, overflowing trash cans contribute heavily to the litter in his yard. However, they belong to the neighboring apartment complex he shares the back alley with.

Quiroz says when their trash isn't regularly picked up the problem gets worse. "If they miss one day, the trash cans are maxed out," Quiroz said. "Trash is just exploding out of the containers and down the all and it just litters the whole alley. I see the population of mice increase. Rats and I’ve even seen a fox or two, tearing into the bag to open what’s inside."

Which has led him to call the City of Midland, the Health Department, city council leaders and even the apartment complex to ask for help.

"I called code enforcement and they've been great and I called the health department," Quiroz said. "I called Republic Disposal and they just give me public information which is their bill is not up to date, we have to stop service."

For Quiroz, he just wants this ongoing battle for the last four years to come to an end, yet still nothing has been done.