MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on June 19.

DPS responded to the crash on FM 307 at 4:30 p.m.

Kevin Holcomb, 37, was driving a Kia Optima east on FM 307.

At the same time, Yoel Sotolongo, 36, was in the center lane of FM 307 in a Ford F-250.

DPS reports Sotolongo failed to yield right of way to Holcomb and turned left, striking the Kia.

Holcomb was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS says he was not wearing a seat belt.

Sotolongo was not injured in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by DPS and no other information is available at this time.

