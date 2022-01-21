Midland man charged with possessing illegal drugs and a firearm

36-year-old Edgar Parra is scheduled for his initial court appearance on January 27, 2022.

PECOS, Texas — 36-year-old Edgar Parra of Midland has been charged by a federal grand jury in Pecos for possession of illegal drugs and a firearm.

Parra has been charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession.

Parra will go in front of the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas on January 27, 2022. If convicted, he can face up to 40 years in prison on the fentanyl charges, an addition 20 years for the methamphetamine charges, five years for the firearm charges and up to 10 years for the felon in possession charges.

The DEA is currently investigating the case.