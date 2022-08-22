Midland man charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries in Roswell

39-year-old John Graichen stole items from 10 different vehicles and attempted, but failed, to steal items from five other vehicles over a two day span in late June.

ROSWELL, N.M. — 39-year-old John Graichen has been charged in connection to multiple vehicle burglaries that happened in Roswell over a day two period in late June.

Graichen stole items from 10 different vehicles during this period. He attempted to steal items from five other vehicles, but failed to do so.

Graichen has been in jail since June 29 when he was arrested in Roswell on warrants that were in relation to burglaries and crimes in San Juan County. He was immediately extradited to San Juan County. After an investigation took place, Graichen was served on August 18 with a different arrest warrant related to the Roswell vehicle burglaries.

The investigation revealed that the Roswell charges occurred between June 28-29. Graichen entered vehicles he found to be unlocked in most incidents. Some of the items stolen were credit cards, debit cards, and picture IDs. Video surveillance showed Graichen driving a KIA SUV that was stolen in Albuquerque, which led RPD officers to the Belmont Motel. Graichen was staying in one of the rooms and refused to exit. This led to officers obtaining a search warrant and forcing their way into the room leading to the arrest of Graichen.

Graichen is officially charged with three counts of Aggravated Burglary, eight counts of Burglary, three counts of Attempted Aggravated Burglary, two counts of Attempted Burglary, seven counts of Theft of a Credit Card, seven counts of Larceny, and one count each of Larceny of a Firearm, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Stolen or Lost Credit Card, Remote Financial Services Act Violation, and Criminal Damage to Property.