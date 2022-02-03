Midland man arrested in connection to 2021 drive-by shooting

The victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man is facing murder charges after police say he was partially responsible for killing another man in a drive-by shooting.

Arturo Reyes, 30, was arrested by the Midland Police Department for the shooting that happened on March 13, 2021.

According to the arrest affidavit for Reyes, police responded to calls about a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, identified as Gerardo Ramirez, 53, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and later to Lubbock, where he succumbed to his injuries.

From speaking to witnesses and people who knew Ramirez, police were able to track down three people responsible for the shooting.

According to the other two involved, Reyes owned the gun that was used and was driving the car at the time of the drive-by shooting.

One of the other men responsible also told police that they didn't realize anyone had been hit and that Ramirez was not the intended target of the shooting.

Midland Police also received a tip concerning the shooting from another police department in Lincoln City.

The tip stated someone had been staying with their friend Reyes in Midland in May and he told his daughter he had been involved in the shooting. He then confronted Reyes, who kicked him out and said "I know I hit that guy" and "I ran away when I saw the police lights."

Ramirez was arrested on February 2 and is in the Midland County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.