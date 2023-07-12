Midland man arrested for Endangering Child during June ATV accident

27-year-old David P. David was operating an ATV with two minors on it when he crashed into a pickup truck leading to all being airlifted to Lubbock with injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — 27-year-old David P. David was arrested on July 10 for his involvement in a June ATV accident in Lubbock that sent himself and two minors to a hospital.

David was booked into the Midland County Detention Center for two counts of Endangering Children. David and the two minors were riding on an ATV when they attempted to cross the street and crashed into a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured during the incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, MPD Officers located ATV tire tracks near the scene and saw that at the location of the crash, there was no evidence that the ATV made an attempt to stop. There were no skid marks on the road or sliding skid marks in the dirt area that would make it seem like the driver of the ATV tried to stop.

On June 13, MPD also found out that the ATV involved in the crash was stole out of Potter County in Amarillo in 2021 based on the checked VIN number. Based on their investigation of the scene and the incident as a whole, MPD felt that David knowingly operated a stolen ATV in a reckless manner that led to two minors being injured in the process. These charges are second-degree felonies against David.