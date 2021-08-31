Midland Lowe’s sets up memorial for fallen troops

The memorial will stay up until the end of Labor Day.

MIDLAND, Texas — A memorial for the troops killed in the Kabul airport attack last week has been set up at the Lowe's in Midland.

The store manager told NewsWest 9 the memorial is not only to honor the lives of the 13 U.S. service members that were killed in Kabul, but also to show appreciation to everyone else that has served in the military.

He said he and his coworkers support what the military stands for and that he appreciates the members of the community who reached out to him about it.