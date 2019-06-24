MIDLAND, Texas — The free lunch program at Midland's downtown library received a $10,000 grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission.

The donation was acknowledged at the Commissioner's Court on June 24.

The program director says this money will help fund the program through to next summer.

These meals, provided by the food bank, follow nutrition guidelines set up for schools.

Midland parents are grateful for the relief this program provides.

"If there are worries about not feeding their kids enough, if they're struggling with money or they're busy they have a place to come everyday," said Korrina Lopez, a Midland resident.

"It's a for sure thing and they're so generous with the food, I think it's great."

For more information on the Library Lunches program you can click here.