MIDLAND, Texas — Chick-fil-A is known for serving up meals with a smile and two simple words: my pleasure.

An employee and student at Legacy High in Midland decided to use that phrase to ask a girl to homecoming this year.

The marquee at the Andrews Highway Chick-fil-A read "Sara it would be my pleasure to take you to hoco."