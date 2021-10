The event will feature a BBQ meal, games and a spooktacular concert.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Legacy High School will be presenting the annual "Hauntcert" Saturday.

This year's concert will feature the great western themes of the silver screen.

There will be a BBQ meal at 4 p.m. in the youth center as well as games, festivities and jumpers.

The concert will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Legacy big gym.