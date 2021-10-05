Midland leaders promoting life this Mother's Day weekend

MIDLAND, Texas — Just one week after our neighbors to the north in Lubbock voted on making their city a sanctuary city, Midland is hosting a pro-life event of their own.



Hundreds, both young and old attended.



Organizers say they intentionally set the date close to Mother's Day, hoping West Texas mothers would share their sentiments.



"It feels good to know that we are still a pro-life state and we will continue to be for many years to come. It's always good to come to local communities and to rally the troops and to remind them that we can't do all of our work at the Texas state capital. That really, the bulk of pro-life work has to be done on the ground," Abby Johnson, pro-life activist said.



Mayor Payton and Judge Johnson signing a proclamation to reinforce the right to life.



"Well I think for all of us, we gave these proclamations because we support what's being done here. We support the efforts that are being done for the unborn and for the women that have to deal with these issues as well. That's not forgotten on us. Sometimes we just talk about the unborn child, but there's a mother and there's often times a father and a family involved," Patrick Payton, Midland mayor said.



Judge Johnson says he hopes this will open up a dialogue in making Midland a sanctuary city.



At his judge's conference next week he says he intends to talk about the logistics of next steps.



"I believe as a society, we're ready for this. It's time that we take this business serious," Terry Johnson, Midland county judge said.



Representative Craddick sends his agreements in writing, and representative Pfluger speaks to the work he's done in Washington D.C.



"It's great to be a part of Choose Life Midland. The story that Abby Johnson tells is amazing and it's important to stand up for the unborn. They don't have a voice. I've signed on to 10 pieces of legislation already and will continue to fight for the lives of the unborn," said August Pfluger, Texas district 11 house representative.



A united effort, hoping to bring about action.