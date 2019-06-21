MIDLAND, Texas — According to officials at the landfill the fire is almost completely extinguished and the landfill is now back open to the public effective today (Friday).

According to the City, the fire started around 5:44 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday the 18th.

Three units with the Midland Fire Department responded and the fire was brought under control. However, the fire later reignited and eventually crews were able to contain it once more and allowed it to burn itself out in a controlled setting.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unclear.

For landfill details including operating hours visit their website here.