Midland High School Air Force JROTC cadets honor those lost during 9/11

Senior AFJROTC cadets at MHS honor and remember those who died 20 years ago on September 11th. A day in history they feel impacted by, despite not being born yet.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland High School Air Force JROTC cadets stand tall as they prepare for the ceremony on September 10th, to honor the sad day that struck our nation 20 years ago...9/11.

A day that senior cadets, Quinn Rupe and Alexis Rudd see as history, because they weren't born yet.

“2003," says Alexis Rudd.

“I was born September 25, 2003," says Quinn Rupe, "I was born a couple years after 9/11 but I feel as though it has impacted my life greatly because my life wouldn’t be what it is without it. I feel as though a lot of things would be different if if those tragic attacks did not happen."

As for Rudd, she tells me after learning about the attacks through school. She's glad that she can pay tribute to those in uniform, who lost their lives that day.

"It like takes a toll on my heart because that happens to the United States so it means something to me. Especially, loving anything military so like hearing the first responders and some military, they get hurt like that means a lot to me deeply. Being apart of something like this having a ceremony, that’s just something I’m honored to do, personally," says Rudd.

Both seniors also helped plan the ceremony and are pleased to do their part.

"As a whole, I’m definitely deeply honored to be the planner and the mastermind behind this. Me and her both as ceremony planners and it is just a deep honor," says Rupe.