Midland Jonna Smoot running for County Judge

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Midlander Jonna Smoot has filed to run for Midland County Judge.

According to a press release, Smoot is a Republican community leader and a banking professional who has served on multiple local boards including the Salvation Army, the Midland Humane Coalition and Midland Inspires.

Smoot says she is committed to keeping property taxes low while working on pressing issues in the area like oil, road infrastructure and voter security.

Election Day for Midland County Judge will be March 1, 2022. Smoot will be running against incumbent Terry Johnson, who announced he would be running for reelection on November 12.