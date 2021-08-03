Midland ISD's Family Support Center to host food pantry during spring break

The food pantry will be open on March 9 and 11.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD's Family Support Center will be holding its food pantry over spring break with the help from West Texas Food Bank.

Food baskets and hygiene supplies will be handed out.

"People don't stop being hungry during Spring Break," said Family Support Specialist Chalace Phillips. "Thanks to generous donations from our staff and the West Texas Food Bank, we are able to provide these needed resources."

There will be also baskets of hygiene supplies for families that are in need.