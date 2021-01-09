Midland ISD to start testing staff who come in contact with COVID cases

This measure falls in line with the TEA's Public Health Guidance.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced a few new updates in regards to COVID-19 mitigation

To comply with TEA Public Health Guidance, staff who are in close contact with a COVID-19 case will be required to take a COVID test.

This requirement will only be for staff, not students. Employees should have received additional information on how to report for testing.

MISD is phasing in the testing, with only three campuses starting on August 31. Eight more campuses will join on September 2 before all campuses will begin the regular testing on September 7.

The district says it is also working with local health authorities and school principals as well as advisory groups and consultants to help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 within the district.

District employees who choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19 going forward will also be eligible to receive $100 for each shot thanks to the Scharbauer Foundation.