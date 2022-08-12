Midland ISD teacher resigns

MISD released a statement in response to an alleged racial incident from earlier this week at Alamo Junior High School.

MIDLAND, Texas — An Alamo Junior High teacher has resigned after Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged racial comments the teacher made.

MISD released a statement about the incident and said:

"Midland ISD conducted an investigation into alleged comments made by a former Alamo Junior High teacher this week. The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by the school district. Midland ISD is committed to safe and welcoming environments for all students."