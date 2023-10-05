Midland ISD students participate in 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day'

Around 100 8th grade girls stepped into the shoes of engineers at the Petroleum Museum's STEM Education Center. The event was hosted by XTO Energy, and employee volunteers led the program that's designed to light a spark in young girls to inspire them to consider careers in the field of engineering.

"It's really about introducing STEM and really getting them or having this interaction at a very crucial age where they start selecting different course work that can really get them into STEM," Said Operations Engineering Manager of XTO Energy Rayssa Sanchez. "So really believe that this is the time where you can really make an impact maybe by the time, they're in college or later it'll be a little bit too late to feed the pipeline."