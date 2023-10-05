Midland ISD sends out district-wide message about social media shooting rumor

The district said there is no indication that the target of the message was Midland ISD and no evidence to prove that the message originated in Midland.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD sent a district-wide message to community members about a social media rumor involving a shooting and possible bombing.

The rumor started because of a Snapchat that was circulating around the area. The post talks about a school shooting at 2:30 p.m. and possible bombing at 6:00 p.m.

According to the Communications Office at MISD, they said that there is no indication that the rumor is targeting MISD and that the post is vague about where it originated from. The school day has continued as usual. Midland ISD Police is continuing to investigate this situation.

Other school districts and police departments in West Texas and New Mexico have alerted the public about a similar post on Snapchat going around. MWPISD and Hobbs Municipal Schools have both let their parents know about the post and that they are also investigating.