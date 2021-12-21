Midland ISD seeking feedback on 2022-2023 calendar

Students, parents and staff members are welcome to fill out the survey on the MISD website and indicate which of the two drafts they would prefer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District is looking for feedback on the 2022-2023 school year calendar.

MISD has presented two draft calendars with different intersessions, first and last days of the second semester and school holidays.

Students, parents and staff members are welcome to fill out the survey on the MISD website and indicate which of the two drafts they would prefer and why.

The results will be shared with the MISD School Board on the January 18 meeting and the vote will take place sometime in February.

To look at the two drafts and to fill out the survey, you can click or tap here.