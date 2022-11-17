Midland ISD School Board selects five candidates for vacant Superintendent position

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the vacant Superintendent position.
The board took three hours to look over the packets of the 18 candidates and narrowed their choice to a top 5.
The five candidates will have their first round of interviews on November 28. After that, the board will select the three finalists and have them take part in a final interview between December 5-7. The lone finalist will be selected shortly after.
"I think, in some shape or form, that was one of the criteria we were looking for, so I think you'll see that," said School Board President Bryan Murry. "Well you never know the top 5 candidates or even the top 3, you'll only know the one, but I think that any one of these candidates will show their ties to West Texas."
Murru also had high praise for the job acting Superintendent Kellie Spencer has done, and the leadership she has provided during this transition period.