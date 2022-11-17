Midland ISD School Board selects five candidates for vacant Superintendent position

The MISD School Board will interview these five candidates on November 28 and narrow it down to a final three.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the vacant Superintendent position.

The board took three hours to look over the packets of the 18 candidates and narrowed their choice to a top 5.

The five candidates will have their first round of interviews on November 28. After that, the board will select the three finalists and have them take part in a final interview between December 5-7. The lone finalist will be selected shortly after.

"I think, in some shape or form, that was one of the criteria we were looking for, so I think you'll see that," said School Board President Bryan Murry. "Well you never know the top 5 candidates or even the top 3, you'll only know the one, but I think that any one of these candidates will show their ties to West Texas."