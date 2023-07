Sally Smith has previously worked in ECISD where she was named Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board approved the hiring of Sally Smith as the new principal of Scharbauer Elementary School.

Smith previously served as an assistant principal at Dr. Lee Buice Elementary in ECISD and was named Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year. Smith also has been a classroom teacher before and completed the aspiring principal academy.