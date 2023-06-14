Midland ISD releases statement regarding anticipated resignation of Board President Bryan Murry

The special meeting on June 15 will allow the MISD Trustees to discuss the likely resignation of Murry and process behind filling the vacancy on the board.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD released a statement from MISD Board Vice President Tommy Bishop regarding the likely resignation of President Bryan Murry.

In the statement, Bishop explains that the June 15 Special Meeting will give the MISD Trustees an opportunity to approve and discuss the process of filling the vacant board seat pending the resignation of President Murry.

Murry's anticipated resignation stems from the state nepotism law, which does not allow family of Board Members to become employees in the district while holding a seat.

Bishop also discusses in the statement about the three options that the board can look into after the anticipated resignation. Those options include:

Appointing a replacement until the end of the term Holding a special election to fill the vacancy in November 2023 Appointing a replacement until a special election can be held according to board policy.