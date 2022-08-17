Midland ISD receives a "B" rating from the TEA

"Our overall goal is that students will graduate ready for college and career readiness so that's a very broad goal that we have a very challenging goal, but one that is definitely worthy," said Angie Aaron, Principal at Jones Elementary. "So when we break it down, when we are looking at the elementary level, then we're looking at what students need to do to be successful at this grade level, so they can go from kinder to first grade, from first to second and so forth."