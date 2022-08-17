Midland ISD receives a "B" rating from the TEA

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD recently earned a "B" rating from the TEA.
These were the first ratings released since 2019. In 2019, the district received a "C" rating. The district also said that the report showed even more progress among the district's campuses.
"Our overall goal is that students will graduate ready for college and career readiness so that's a very broad goal that we have a very challenging goal, but one that is definitely worthy," said Angie Aaron, Principal at Jones Elementary. "So when we break it down, when we are looking at the elementary level, then we're looking at what students need to do to be successful at this grade level, so they can go from kinder to first grade, from first to second and so forth."
The number of campuses earning an "A" or "B" rating more than tripled. Six campuses got an "A" rating and seven got a "B" rating.