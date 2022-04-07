Midland ISD to hold public hearing on redistricting plans

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding a public hearing on April 12 to discuss the proposed redistricting plans.
The hearing will be at the Midland ISD District Service Center at 5:30 p.m. It will be open to members of the public. They will be allowed to provide comments and submit their own redistricting plans for the board to consider.
All submissions must:
- Be submitted by email or in writing
- Include a total population and voting age population breakdown based off the 2020 census data.
- Redistrict the entire district
- Include the name, home address, phone number and email of the person submitting
- Be turned in by the close of the public hearing.
You can check out the proposed redistricting plan on the MISD website.