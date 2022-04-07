x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Midland ISD to hold public hearing on redistricting plans

The hearing will take place on April 12 at the MISD District Service Center at 5:30 p.m.
Credit: Midland ISD

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding a public hearing on April 12 to discuss the proposed redistricting plans. 

The hearing will be at the Midland ISD District Service Center at 5:30 p.m. It will be open to members of the public. They will be allowed to provide comments and submit their own redistricting plans for the board to consider. 

All submissions must: 

  1. Be submitted by email or in writing
  2. Include a total population and voting age population breakdown based off the 2020 census data. 
  3. Redistrict the entire district
  4. Include the name, home address, phone number and email of the person submitting
  5. Be turned in by the close of the public hearing.

You can check out the proposed redistricting plan on the MISD website.

Midland ISD is in the process of redistricting its Board trustee seven single-member districts. On April 12, 2022, the...

Posted by Midland ISD on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FBI tips to avoid virtual kidnapping scams