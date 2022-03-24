Midland ISD proposes new district lines

The past census revealed that Midland ISD was out of compliance with the district code.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held a special board meeting to talk about the potential for redistricting.

Their goal is to find a way to make their school district a little more balanced. The past census revealed that MISD was out of compliance with the district code.

"We do this each time the census comes out and so the next one won't be until 2030," said Bryan Murray, President of the MISD Board of Trustees. "So what we did is we identified the problem areas or the growth areas now that we have in Midland and that will continue to look differently in 2030 because right now, we see a lot of growth in northeast Midland and on the west side of Midland."

The board has been working to draw up new district lines for Midland ISD, and next month, people can check out those proposed boundaries at a public hearing. Midlanders can also pose questions or concerns about the proposal at that same hearing.