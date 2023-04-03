Midland ISD opens enrollment window for new and returning students

All families can get started by going to Midlandisd.net/enroll.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has opened up its enrollment window for all new and returning students for the 2023-2024 school year.

Students who are returning to the same campus can re-enroll using their Skyward Family Access account. All families in the district can also go to enroll by visiting midlandisd.net/enroll.



"We listened to your feedback and made changes to the application system to make it as user-friendly as possible," said Erin Villarreal, Director of Student Information Systems. "Parents will still have to complete the forms, but we've eliminated much of the repetition and improved the overall process."

The enrollment website can also direct parents to Apply Midland. This will let parents explore different schools and pick their campuses. Pre-K applications are currently available on the Midland ISD website.