Midland ISD introduces new changes to its COVID-19 playbook

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD introduced updates to their COVID-19 playbook at their special board meeting.

Some of these changes include masks being completely optional and families coming back to MISD campuses.

The latter is a change that pleases Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey the most.

"It feels wonderful starting to have some normalcy," Dr. Ramsey said. "For us, the importance of having our families on camp, we can't even put into words how excited we are to have parents/families back on campus. I think that a bit of normalcy for our students after three academic years that haven't been normal is just a blessing."

Parents should have received a new version of the COVID-19 playbook already, but it is also online at the MISD website.