Midland ISD holds Strategic Planning Workshop

The School Board met with some district leaders to talk about some of the trends they're seeing in schools.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held a Strategic Plan Workshop to discuss some of the trends they are seeing in schools.

More than 85 community members, parents, district and campus leaders came together to hear about the strengths of the district to the areas that need a little more help to refine their strategic plan.

"Bringing people into the profession, supporting people through the profession, providing career advancement and opportunities," said MISD Superintendent Stephanie Howard. "Just a real big need for professional learning, quality professional learning to support our employees."