Midland ISD holds safety and security training meeting

With the school year just month away, the meeting discussed some of the tactics that the district is working on in order to provide safety for its students.

"We've been continually working to improve the safety and security on our campuses," said MISD Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Allen. "We've increased our situational awareness greatly on our exterior doors our classrooms doors, people paying attention to what's going on outside the campus much better for situational awareness. Noticing when people are walking on the campus that shouldn't be there during the day during the class time. There are no visitors authorized unless they go check in at the office first and have a need to be there when our kids are there."