MISD holding weekly vaccine clinics

Eligible students age 12 and above and staff are welcomed to stop by and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is teaming up with Midland Memorial Hospital to offer weekly vaccine clinics.

These clinics will be held every Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Sept. 13 to October 11.

Eligible students age 12 and above and staff are welcomed to stop by and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Interested parties can sign up by filling out this form and selecting what date and location they want to get the vaccine at.

If you are an employee and are wanting to take advantage of the vaccine incentive during this process, you can click or tap here.

The full list of dates and locations are as follows: