Midland ISD hires new Chief of Police

Carlos Ortiz will start serving the district on June 26 and brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience into the role.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has hired its new Chief of Police.

Carlos Ortiz will start serving the district on June 26. Ortiz brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience into the role where he most recently worked for U.S. Border Patrol. He was also a DPS Trooper in Midland and is a Marine Corps Veteran.

"I'm very excited to bring my law enforcement knowledge and experience to MISD," Ortiz said. "Safety and security for everyone is my top priority and I will work hard to ensure our officers are better equipped and better trained ever before."