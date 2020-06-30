Midland ISD extends summer meal program

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has extended its summer meal program.
Originally scheduled to end June 30, the district will now continue to serve breakfast and lunch through Friday, July 31.
Grab and go meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Here is a full list of locations where you can get a meal:
- Yarborough Elementary, 6000 River Front Dr.
- Santa Rita Elementary, 5306 Whitman Dr.
- Bowie Fine Arts Academy, 805 Elk Ave.
- De Zavala Elementary, 705 N. Lee St.
- Bunche Elementary, 700 S. Jackson St.
- South Elementary, 200 W. Dakota Ave.
- Burnet Elementary, 900 Raymond Road
- Rusk Elementary, 2601 Wedgwood St.
- Bonham Elementary, 909 Bonham St.
- Fire Station #4 (Mobile site) 5100 N. Big Spring St.
- Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park (Mobile site) 5200 S. County Road 120
For more information, you can visit the MISD website.
