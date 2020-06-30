x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

local

Midland ISD extends summer meal program

The program will now extend through July 31
Credit: MISD, One Crazy House

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has extended its summer meal program.

Originally scheduled to end June 30, the district will now continue to serve breakfast and lunch through Friday, July 31.

Grab and go meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here is a full list of locations where you can get a meal:

For more information, you can visit the MISD website.

MORE MIDLAND ISD NEWS:

MISD raises pay for employees and teachers in the 2020-2021 school year

Midland ISD official who attended board meeting tests positive for COVID-19

Midland ISD investing $1.3 million into employee housing

Midland ISD Board approves new reverse osmosis system for drinking water