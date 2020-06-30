Midland ISD extends summer meal program

The program will now extend through July 31

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has extended its summer meal program.

Originally scheduled to end June 30, the district will now continue to serve breakfast and lunch through Friday, July 31.

Grab and go meals will be available Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Here is a full list of locations where you can get a meal:

For more information, you can visit the MISD website.