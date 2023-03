The school were eventually sent back into class after the Midland Fire Department searched the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jones and Henderson Elementary Schools were evacuated earlier today after a potential smell of gas was noticed in the area.

According to MISD, the Midland Fire Department searched the area and found the origin of the smell near an oilfield.

The students were evacuated for 30 minutes before the students made their way back to school and continued their days.