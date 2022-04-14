Midland ISD discusses proposed redistricting plan at public hearing meeting

At this week's public hearing, a proposed plan was brought forth to MISD's Board to address redistricting its Board Trustees single member districts.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held their Special Board Meeting for the public to discuss the proposed plan for redistricting its Board Trustees single member districts.

This plan comes about after data from the 2020 Census shows that they were out of balance in some districts and not following the 10% rule. The 10% rule means that there can't be a total deviation between two districts that's over 10%. Also, to pass this rule and be in compliance, some districts will need to be evened out.

District five is the most populous district and district 4 is the least, so this plan proposes to trying to address and fix this problem. The plan proposes adding to District 4 on the Southwest side and taking away from District 5 in Central Midland.

During the meeting, members were shown drawn out maps displaying the changes that would be made.

These changes to the seven single member districts are being made because the Texas Education Code does require a school district to if they aren't following that 10% rule.