Midland ISD Chief of Police resigns after about two and half months on the job

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Independent School District confirms to NewsWest 9 that its Chief of Police Carlos Ortiz has resigned after about two and a half months on the job.

Before Ortiz was hired for the position on June 12, 2023, he worked as an assistant chief border patrol agent at the Border Security Operations Center in Austin.

Ortiz was also second in command at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, N.M., and an assistant chief patrol agent in Washington, D.C.

According to a MISD press release in June, Ortiz was a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Midland before doing border patrol work.

MISD told NewsWest 9 that they are working on a full statement for Ortiz's resignation and why he is doing so.