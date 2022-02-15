Midland ISD celebrates K-9's birthday

Students from across the district created birthday cards and brought gifts to celebrate Ziva's eighth birthday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD helped celebrate a dog's special day Tuesday.

Ziva, a K-9 officer with the MISD police, just turned eight years old.

Students from across the district created birthday cards and brought gifts to celebrate Ziva and recognize the hard work she and her handler Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez do to keep MISD safe.

"It means a lot, she is my best friend. Of course she is amazing, she's smart, she's amazing, she's really intelligent. She's one of the best dogs I've ever had," Rodriguez said. "This is my first dog with her but she is really special... it's really something else."

Ziva and Rodriguez initially went through three weeks of training and continue training each month.